UFP Industries Inc. (UFPI) Analysis & Forecast for July 2020

UFP Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: UFPI) is 7.13% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.17 and a high of $58.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The UFPI stock was last observed hovering at around $50.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.4% off its average median price target of $47.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.83% off the consensus price target high of $60.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -16.14% lower than the price target low of $44.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $51.10, the stock is 6.08% and 11.42% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 0.79% at the moment leaves the stock 12.70% off its SMA200. UFPI registered 39.54% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 5.34%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $47.79 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $44.59.

The stock witnessed a 5.10% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 39.09%, and is 8.67% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.22% over the week and 3.76% over the month.

UFP Industries Inc. (UFPI) has around 12000 employees, a market worth around $3.03B and $4.43B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.14 and Fwd P/E is 17.54. Distance from 52-week low is 75.18% and -12.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.30%).

UFP Industries Inc. (UFPI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for UFP Industries Inc. (UFPI) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

UFP Industries Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/22/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.61 with sales reaching $1.07B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 28.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -6.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -13.70% in year-over-year returns.

UFP Industries Inc. (UFPI) Top Institutional Holders

365 institutions hold shares in UFP Industries Inc. (UFPI), with 1.58M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.58% while institutional investors hold 85.63% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 60.21M, and float is at 58.89M with Short Float at 1.65%. Institutions hold 83.42% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 8.91 million shares valued at $331.53 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.59% of the UFPI Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 6.56 million shares valued at $244.11 million to account for 10.74% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 4.09 million shares representing 6.69% and valued at over $151.93 million, while Franklin Resources, Inc holds 3.39% of the shares totaling 2.07 million with a market value of $77.03 million.

UFP Industries Inc. (UFPI) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at UFP Industries Inc. (UFPI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by PETERS ALLEN T, the company’s Pres & COO, UFP Retail, LLC. SEC filings show that PETERS ALLEN T sold 1,767 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 05 at a price of $50.51 per share for a total of $89258.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.13 million shares.

UFP Industries Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 03 that WEBSTER PATRICK M (President and COO) sold a total of 12,310 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 03 and was made at $47.50 per share for $0.58 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.26 million shares of the UFPI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 28, Wooldridge Michael G. (Director) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $46.79 for $46790.0. The insider now directly holds 10,874 shares of UFP Industries Inc. (UFPI).