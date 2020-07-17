Viela Bio Inc. (VIE) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Viela Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: VIE) is 53.52% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.20 and a high of $70.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The VIE stock was last observed hovering at around $42.02 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.34% off its average median price target of $60.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.56% off the consensus price target high of $78.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 14.94% higher than the price target low of $49.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $41.68, the stock is -5.99% and -13.27% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing -0.81% at the moment leaves the stock 13.28% off its SMA200. VIE registered a gain of -1.86% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $46.71 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $41.89.

The stock witnessed a -14.76% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.65%, and is -1.67% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.85% over the week and 7.68% over the month.

Viela Bio Inc. (VIE) has around 139 employees, a market worth around $2.48B and $50.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 129.01% and -41.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-25.30%).

Viela Bio Inc. (VIE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Viela Bio Inc. (VIE) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Viela Bio Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/02/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1 with sales reaching $80k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 38.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -58.40% year-over-year.

Viela Bio Inc. (VIE) Top Institutional Holders

69 institutions hold shares in Viela Bio Inc. (VIE), with 29.02M shares held by insiders accounting for 56.90% while institutional investors hold 88.00% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 51.00M, and float is at 24.41M with Short Float at 10.06%. Institutions hold 37.93% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. with over 4.59 million shares valued at $174.46 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.00% of the VIE Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 4.55 million shares valued at $172.87 million to account for 8.92% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited which holds 4.07 million shares representing 7.98% and valued at over $154.67 million, while Cormorant Asset Management, LP holds 3.46% of the shares totaling 1.76 million with a market value of $66.97 million.

Viela Bio Inc. (VIE) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Viela Bio Inc. (VIE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hu Edward, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Hu Edward sold 180,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 05 at a price of $44.18 per share for a total of $7.95 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.21 million shares.

Viela Bio Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 05 that Boundless Meadow Ltd (10% Owner) sold a total of 360,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 05 and was made at $47.00 per share for $16.92 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8.62 million shares of the VIE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 05, Cao Yanling (Director) disposed off 360,000 shares at an average price of $47.00 for $16.92 million. The insider now directly holds 8,322,353 shares of Viela Bio Inc. (VIE).