What should you know before buying stock in ADTRAN Inc. (ADTN)

ADTRAN Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN) is 11.93% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.80 and a high of $16.40 in the current 52-week trading range. The ADTN stock was last observed hovering at around $11.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.25% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.81% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -0.64% lower than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.07, the stock is 1.53% and 0.68% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing -2.21% at the moment leaves the stock 15.86% off its SMA200. ADTN registered -30.03% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.07 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.56.

The stock witnessed a -0.54% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 33.53%, and is -0.09% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.15% over the week and 3.95% over the month.

ADTRAN Inc. (ADTN) has around 1790 employees, a market worth around $538.67M and $500.80M in sales. Fwd P/E is 56.77. Profit margin for the company is -12.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 130.62% and -32.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-16.80%).

ADTRAN Inc. (ADTN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for ADTRAN Inc. (ADTN) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

ADTRAN Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.01 with sales reaching $127.92M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -127.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -5.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -18.20% in year-over-year returns.

ADTRAN Inc. (ADTN) Top Institutional Holders

214 institutions hold shares in ADTRAN Inc. (ADTN), with 529.45k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.10% while institutional investors hold 94.52% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 47.96M, and float is at 47.54M with Short Float at 1.73%. Institutions hold 93.48% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 7.71 million shares valued at $59.2 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.07% of the ADTN Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.41 million shares valued at $41.53 million to account for 11.28% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 3.35 million shares representing 6.99% and valued at over $25.73 million, while Victory Capital Management Inc. holds 6.82% of the shares totaling 3.27 million with a market value of $25.12 million.

ADTRAN Inc. (ADTN) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at ADTRAN Inc. (ADTN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LOCKE P STEVEN, the company’s VP Service Provider Sales. SEC filings show that LOCKE P STEVEN sold 5,750 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 18 at a price of $32.38 per share for a total of $0.19 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

ADTRAN Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 18 that Whalen Daniel T (Chief Product Officer) bought a total of 6,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 18 and was made at $8.71 per share for $56595.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 29700.0 shares of the ADTN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 14, Whalen Daniel T (Chief Product Officer) acquired 13,500 shares at an average price of $8.95 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 23,200 shares of ADTRAN Inc. (ADTN).

ADTRAN Inc. (ADTN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Extreme Networks Inc. (EXTR) that is trading -33.92% down over the past 12 months. Calix Inc. (CALX) is 115.11% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -13.54% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.93 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.96.