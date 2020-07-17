Which institution holds the most shares in Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC)

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE: EFC) is -35.08% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.24 and a high of $19.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The EFC stock was last observed hovering at around $11.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target of $13.38 for the next 12 months. It is also 25.62% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -3.48% lower than the price target low of $11.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.90, the stock is 2.66% and 7.82% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing -0.75% at the moment leaves the stock -18.09% off its SMA200. EFC registered -34.97% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -36.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.51 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.81.

The stock witnessed a -3.95% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.35%, and is 7.99% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.27% over the week and 4.15% over the month.

Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) has around 150 employees, a market worth around $511.34M and $176.00M in sales. Fwd P/E is 10.54. Profit margin for the company is -50.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 267.19% and -37.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.00%).

Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ellington Financial Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.23 with sales reaching $21.94M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 11.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 20.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 16.40% in year-over-year returns.

Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) Top Institutional Holders

171 institutions hold shares in Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC), with 2.82M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.44% while institutional investors hold 59.28% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 43.28M, and float is at 40.96M with Short Float at 2.35%. Institutions hold 55.46% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 3.99 million shares valued at $22.81 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.12% of the EFC Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is American Financial Group Inc. with 1.91 million shares valued at $10.89 million to account for 4.36% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.9 million shares representing 4.34% and valued at over $10.84 million, while Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors, LLC holds 4.24% of the shares totaling 1.86 million with a market value of $10.59 million.

Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times.