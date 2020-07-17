Which Institutions Own Shares In Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO)?

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ORGO) is -20.27% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.47 and a high of $8.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The ORGO stock was last observed hovering at around $3.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $7.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 52.0% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 45.14% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.84, the stock is 3.52% and 2.98% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing -0.13% at the moment leaves the stock -18.42% off its SMA200. ORGO registered -40.08% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.8477 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.9246.

The stock witnessed a -3.16% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.24%, and is 15.51% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.72% over the week and 6.52% over the month.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) has around 835 employees, a market worth around $391.63M and $265.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -15.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 55.12% and -53.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-20.10%).

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) Analyst Forecasts

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.23 with sales reaching $48.25M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 52.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -9.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -25.70% in year-over-year returns.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) Top Institutional Holders

80 institutions hold shares in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO), with 69.29M shares held by insiders accounting for 65.30% while institutional investors hold 79.58% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 104.49M, and float is at 12.33M with Short Float at 3.85%. Institutions hold 27.61% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Prosight Management, LP with over 0.67 million shares valued at $2.17 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.63% of the ORGO Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 0.65 million shares valued at $2.1 million to account for 0.61% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Granahan Investment Management Inc. which holds 0.29 million shares representing 0.27% and valued at over $0.92 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 0.25% of the shares totaling 0.26 million with a market value of $0.85 million.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) Insider Activity

A total of 16 insider transactions have happened at Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 16 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Avista Capital Managing Member, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Avista Capital Managing Member bought 75,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $3.98 per share for a total of $0.3 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 25.52 million shares.

Organogenesis Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 13 that Avista Capital Managing Member (Director) bought a total of 135,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 13 and was made at $4.31 per share for $0.58 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 25.44 million shares of the ORGO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 12, Avista Capital Managing Member (Director) acquired 332,349 shares at an average price of $3.86 for $1.28 million. The insider now directly holds 25,307,514 shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (ORGO).