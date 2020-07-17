Who are the Institutional Holders in REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX)?

REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ: RGNX) is -5.30% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.03 and a high of $54.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The RGNX stock was last observed hovering at around $40.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.46% off its average median price target of $60.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 74.13% off the consensus price target high of $150.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -7.78% lower than the price target low of $36.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $38.80, the stock is 3.20% and 1.17% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing -3.63% at the moment leaves the stock -1.48% off its SMA200. RGNX registered -18.73% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $37.50 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $39.37.

The stock witnessed a 3.33% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.66%, and is 1.15% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.75% over the week and 5.28% over the month.

REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX) has around 257 employees, a market worth around $1.49B and $52.00M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 93.71% and -29.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-32.50%).

REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

REGENXBIO Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.94 with sales reaching $19.66M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -194.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 223.80% year-over-year.

REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX) Top Institutional Holders

266 institutions hold shares in REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX), with 5.52M shares held by insiders accounting for 14.83% while institutional investors hold 108.46% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 37.10M, and float is at 31.17M with Short Float at 13.71%. Institutions hold 92.37% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 5.03 million shares valued at $163.02 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.52% of the RGNX Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 3.54 million shares valued at $114.78 million to account for 9.52% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Redmile Group, LLC which holds 2.34 million shares representing 6.28% and valued at over $75.72 million, while State Street Corporation holds 5.28% of the shares totaling 1.97 million with a market value of $63.68 million.

REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX) Insider Activity

A total of 36 insider transactions have happened at REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 20 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Vasista Vittal, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Vasista Vittal sold 500 shares of the company’s common stock on May 11 at a price of $40.00 per share for a total of $20000.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.21 million shares.

REGENXBIO Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 08 that Vasista Vittal (Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 7,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 08 and was made at $40.18 per share for $0.28 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.21 million shares of the RGNX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Apr 24, Vasista Vittal (Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 12,000 shares at an average price of $40.11 for $0.48 million. The insider now directly holds 211,215 shares of REGENXBIO Inc. (RGNX).