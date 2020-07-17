Who is the Top Investor In FirstCash Inc. (FCFS)?

FirstCash Inc. (NASDAQ: FCFS) is -19.94% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $60.04 and a high of $106.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The FCFS stock was last observed hovering at around $66.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.78% off its average median price target of $80.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.33% off the consensus price target high of $94.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -9.41% lower than the price target low of $59.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $64.55, the stock is -3.00% and -6.77% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing -2.68% at the moment leaves the stock -17.16% off its SMA200. FCFS registered -37.88% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -23.26%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $68.90 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $75.00.

The stock witnessed a -8.50% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.52%, and is 1.41% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.30% over the week and 3.54% over the month.

FirstCash Inc. (FCFS) has around 21000 employees, a market worth around $2.65B and $1.86B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.82 and Fwd P/E is 16.19. Profit margin for the company is 8.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 7.51% and -39.56% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.00%).

FirstCash Inc. (FCFS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for FirstCash Inc. (FCFS) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.10, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

FirstCash Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/22/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.64 with sales reaching $439.39M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 12.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -2.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 0.90% in year-over-year returns.

FirstCash Inc. (FCFS) Top Institutional Holders

323 institutions hold shares in FirstCash Inc. (FCFS), with 1.15M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.79% while institutional investors hold 102.47% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 41.91M, and float is at 40.30M with Short Float at 2.37%. Institutions hold 99.62% of the Float.

FirstCash Inc. (FCFS) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at FirstCash Inc. (FCFS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by GRAVES JAMES H, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that GRAVES JAMES H sold 3,597 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 30 at a price of $99.33 per share for a total of $0.36 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21272.0 shares.

FirstCash Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 01 that ORR R DOUGLAS (EVP & Chief Financial Officer) sold a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 01 and was made at $101.83 per share for $0.25 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the FCFS stock.

FirstCash Inc. (FCFS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Winmark Corporation (WINA) that is trading -6.44% down over the past 12 months. Visa Inc. (V) is 8.01% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 0.1% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.96 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.72.