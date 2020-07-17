Why are Institutional Investors Interested in Buying Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO)?

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE: AGRO) is -48.75% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.31 and a high of $8.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The AGRO stock was last observed hovering at around $4.37 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08% off its average median price target of $6.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 34.0% off the consensus price target high of $6.50 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 22.0% higher than the price target low of $5.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.29, the stock is -2.57% and -0.16% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing -1.83% at the moment leaves the stock -26.26% off its SMA200. AGRO registered -36.54% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -46.84%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.4986 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.4442.

The stock witnessed a -11.73% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.52%, and is 3.13% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.98% over the week and 3.72% over the month.

Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) has around 8237 employees, a market worth around $493.56M and $883.50M in sales. Fwd P/E is 29.59. Profit margin for the company is -6.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.61% and -50.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.60%).

Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Adecoagro S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/13/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $279.23M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 96.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 11.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 14.90% in year-over-year returns.

Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO) Top Institutional Holders

109 institutions hold shares in Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO), with institutional investors hold 69.94% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 117.10M, and float is at 68.86M with Short Float at 0.45%. Institutions hold 69.94% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Route One Investment Company, L.P. with over 14.44 million shares valued at $56.19 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.34% of the AGRO Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is EMS Capital LP with 11.27 million shares valued at $43.84 million to account for 9.63% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Brandes Investment Partners L.P. which holds 8.66 million shares representing 7.40% and valued at over $33.69 million, while PGGM Investments holds 3.84% of the shares totaling 4.5 million with a market value of $17.5 million.

Adecoagro S.A. (AGRO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cresud SACIF y A ADR (CRESY) that is trading -66.03% down over the past 12 months. Bunge Limited (BG) is -23.05% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -44.44% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.47 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.79.