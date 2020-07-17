Why Aspen Group Inc. (ASPU) Stock Could See Much Higher Prices Ahead

Aspen Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ASPU) is 19.12% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.62 and a high of $10.75 in the current 52-week trading range. The ASPU stock was last observed hovering at around $9.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $13.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.47% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 20.58% higher than the price target low of $12.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.53, the stock is 4.10% and 7.79% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 0.42% at the moment leaves the stock 22.78% off its SMA200. ASPU registered 106.28% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.82%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.38 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.36.

The stock witnessed a -4.99% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.66%, and is 4.27% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.32% over the week and 6.24% over the month.

Aspen Group Inc. (ASPU) has around 319 employees, a market worth around $205.47M and $49.10M in sales. Fwd P/E is 100.32. Profit margin for the company is -11.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 163.26% and -11.35% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.80%).

Aspen Group Inc. (ASPU) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Aspen Group Inc. (ASPU) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Aspen Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/10/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.06 with sales reaching $14.25M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 43.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 31.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 42.40% in year-over-year returns.

Aspen Group Inc. (ASPU) Top Institutional Holders

68 institutions hold shares in Aspen Group Inc. (ASPU), with 2.24M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.07% while institutional investors hold 44.80% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 21.70M, and float is at 20.05M with Short Float at 5.61%. Institutions hold 40.29% of the Float.

Aspen Group Inc. (ASPU) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at Aspen Group Inc. (ASPU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Rich Sanford, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Rich Sanford sold 12,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 13 at a price of $9.00 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28083.0 shares.

Aspen Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 02 that Arnauld Cheri St. (Chief Academic Officer) sold a total of 141,668 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 02 and was made at $9.65 per share for $1.37 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 23221.0 shares of the ASPU stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 01, Wendolowski Gerard (Chief Operating Officer) disposed off 11,151 shares at an average price of $8.53 for $95087.0. The insider now directly holds 17,871 shares of Aspen Group Inc. (ASPU).

Aspen Group Inc. (ASPU): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Chegg Inc. (CHGG) that is 62.14% higher over the past 12 months. Universal Technical Institute Inc. (UTI) is 78.08% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 39.53% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.68 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.86.