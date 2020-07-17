Why has Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (BIO) gained 0.73% in last trading?

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (NYSE: BIO) is 35.66% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $307.26 and a high of $500.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The BIO stock was last observed hovering at around $498.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 3.64% off its average median price target of $525.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 4.38% off the consensus price target high of $525.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -1.41% lower than the price target low of $495.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $501.99, the stock is 9.35% and 8.54% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 0.73% at the moment leaves the stock 28.36% off its SMA200. BIO registered 62.70% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 33.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $462.13 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $409.22.

The stock witnessed a 10.33% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.10%, and is 5.01% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.86% over the week and 2.78% over the month.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (BIO) has around 8120 employees, a market worth around $14.67B and $2.33B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.62 and Fwd P/E is 54.80. Profit margin for the company is 67.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 63.38% and 0.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.50%).

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (BIO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (BIO) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.15 with sales reaching $503.82M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 456.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -12.00% in year-over-year returns.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (BIO) Top Institutional Holders

550 institutions hold shares in Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (BIO), with 4.24M shares held by insiders accounting for 14.29% while institutional investors hold 92.34% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 29.87M, and float is at 21.20M with Short Float at 2.12%. Institutions hold 79.15% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.24 million shares valued at $783.58 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.10% of the BIO Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.01 million shares valued at $705.78 million to account for 8.19% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 0.73 million shares representing 2.98% and valued at over $256.34 million, while State Street Corporation holds 2.80% of the shares totaling 0.69 million with a market value of $240.72 million.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (BIO) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (BIO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Crowley Michael, the company’s EVP, GBL Commercial Operations. SEC filings show that Crowley Michael sold 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 01 at a price of $485.40 per share for a total of $0.73 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2310.0 shares.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 13 that HUTTON RONALD W (Vice President and Treasurer) sold a total of 443 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 13 and was made at $457.35 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4140.0 shares of the BIO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 04, ERNST TIMOTHY S (EVP, General Counsel & Sec) disposed off 1,906 shares at an average price of $370.11 for $0.71 million. The insider now directly holds 456 shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (BIO).

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (BIO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Harvard Bioscience Inc. (HBIO) that is trading 96.00% up over the past 12 months. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is 13.19% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 23.04% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.45 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.41.