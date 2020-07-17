Why Shares of Sanderson Farms Inc. (SAFM) Are Going Crazy

Sanderson Farms Inc. (NASDAQ: SAFM) is -31.90% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $102.13 and a high of $179.45 in the current 52-week trading range. The SAFM stock was last observed hovering at around $118.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 1.38% off its average median price target of $144.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 36.84% off the consensus price target high of $190.00 offered by analysts, but current levels are 6.25% higher than the price target low of $128.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $120.00, the stock is 2.95% and -5.23% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 1.16% at the moment leaves the stock -14.69% off its SMA200. SAFM registered -6.69% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -26.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $121.36 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $133.03.

The stock witnessed a -3.87% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.56%, and is 7.62% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.77% over the week and 2.78% over the month.

Sanderson Farms Inc. (SAFM) has around 1947 employees, a market worth around $2.58B and $3.52B in sales. Fwd P/E is 17.18. Profit margin for the company is -0.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 17.50% and -33.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.90%).

Sanderson Farms Inc. (SAFM) Analyst Forecasts

Sanderson Farms Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.9 with sales reaching $973.42M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 134.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.10% year-over-year.

Sanderson Farms Inc. (SAFM) Top Institutional Holders

397 institutions hold shares in Sanderson Farms Inc. (SAFM), with 2.29M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.30% while institutional investors hold 102.75% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 21.94M, and float is at 19.95M with Short Float at 4.99%. Institutions hold 92.17% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.24 million shares valued at $275.94 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.06% of the SAFM Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 1.98 million shares valued at $244.38 million to account for 8.91% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 1.2 million shares representing 5.41% and valued at over $148.46 million, while Nuance Investments, LLC holds 4.25% of the shares totaling 0.94 million with a market value of $116.45 million.

Sanderson Farms Inc. (SAFM) Insider Activity

A total of 76 insider transactions have happened at Sanderson Farms Inc. (SAFM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 21 and purchases happening 55 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by LIVINGSTON PHIL K, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that LIVINGSTON PHIL K sold 700 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 04 at a price of $125.99 per share for a total of $88196.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8771.0 shares.

Sanderson Farms Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 29 that Bierbusse John (Director) sold a total of 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 29 and was made at $132.30 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11801.0 shares of the SAFM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 25, BUTTS LAMPKIN (President and COO) disposed off 10,000 shares at an average price of $155.17 for $1.55 million. The insider now directly holds 103,961 shares of Sanderson Farms Inc. (SAFM).

Sanderson Farms Inc. (SAFM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Tyson Foods Inc. (TSN) that is trading -23.72% down over the past 12 months. Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation (PPC) is -37.43% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -8.43% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.08 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.97.