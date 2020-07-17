Why should you buy stock in Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. (AHH)?

Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. (NYSE: AHH) is -49.37% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.40 and a high of $19.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The AHH stock was last observed hovering at around $9.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.36%.

Currently trading at $9.29, the stock is -2.51% and 2.70% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing -3.73% at the moment leaves the stock -34.85% off its SMA200. AHH registered -44.37% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -49.78%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.50 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.47.

The stock witnessed a -5.30% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.33%, and is 1.09% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.78% over the week and 4.50% over the month.

Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. (AHH) has around 169 employees, a market worth around $510.95M and $298.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.33 and Fwd P/E is 19.15. Profit margin for the company is 7.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 45.16% and -52.19% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.30%).

Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. (AHH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. (AHH) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.09 with sales reaching $40.53M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 53.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.00% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 11.40% in year-over-year returns.

Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. (AHH) Top Institutional Holders

257 institutions hold shares in Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. (AHH), with 1.37M shares held by insiders accounting for 1.76% while institutional investors hold 93.38% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 56.40M, and float is at 55.40M with Short Float at 0.63%. Institutions hold 91.74% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 10.46 million shares valued at $111.91 million. The investor’s holdings represent 18.51% of the AHH Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 6.42 million shares valued at $68.67 million to account for 11.36% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 3.85 million shares representing 6.82% and valued at over $41.24 million, while State Street Corporation holds 4.55% of the shares totaling 2.57 million with a market value of $27.52 million.

Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. (AHH) Insider Activity

A total of 28 insider transactions have happened at Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. (AHH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 24 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Snow John W., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Snow John W. bought 81,082 shares of the company’s common stock on May 21 at a price of $8.03 per share for a total of $0.65 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.19 million shares.

Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 20 that Snow John W. (Director) bought a total of 43,918 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 20 and was made at $7.93 per share for $0.35 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the AHH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 06, Haddad Louis S (President, CEO) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $18.94 for $94700.0. The insider now directly holds 10,000 shares of Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. (AHH).

Armada Hoffler Properties Inc. (AHH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Income Opportunity Realty Investors Inc. (IOR) that is trading -1.97% down over the past 12 months. New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NEN) is -17.29% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -100.03% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.95 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.98.