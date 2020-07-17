Will Sanmina Corporation (SANM) benefit from Wall Street bulls Calls?

Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ: SANM) is -24.47% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.34 and a high of $34.96 in the current 52-week trading range. The SANM stock was last observed hovering at around $26.07 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.21% off its average median price target of $31.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.58% off the consensus price target high of $31.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 13.8% higher than the price target low of $30.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $25.86, the stock is 4.16% and -0.78% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing -0.81% at the moment leaves the stock -10.73% off its SMA200. SANM registered -14.54% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -24.63%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $25.80 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $27.59.

The stock witnessed a -1.82% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.34%, and is 8.02% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.13% over the week and 3.10% over the month.

Sanmina Corporation (SANM) has around 43000 employees, a market worth around $1.73B and $7.35B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.65 and Fwd P/E is 10.69. Profit margin for the company is 1.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.00% and -26.03% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.00%).

Sanmina Corporation (SANM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sanmina Corporation (SANM) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sanmina Corporation quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.35 with sales reaching $1.56B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 110.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -19.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -23.20% in year-over-year returns.

Sanmina Corporation (SANM) Top Institutional Holders

352 institutions hold shares in Sanmina Corporation (SANM), with 1.86M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.73% while institutional investors hold 103.66% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 70.58M, and float is at 66.35M with Short Float at 1.91%. Institutions hold 100.82% of the Float.

Sanmina Corporation (SANM) Insider Activity

A total of 22 insider transactions have happened at Sanmina Corporation (SANM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BILLINGER BRENT, the company’s SVP & Corp Controller. SEC filings show that BILLINGER BRENT sold 922 shares of the company’s common stock on May 20 at a price of $27.35 per share for a total of $25214.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18742.0 shares.

Sanmina Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 08 that Goldsberry John (Director) sold a total of 5,974 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 08 and was made at $28.12 per share for $0.17 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 22052.0 shares of the SANM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 07, REID ALAN McWILLIAMS (EVP, Global Human Resources) disposed off 4,579 shares at an average price of $26.93 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 38,686 shares of Sanmina Corporation (SANM).

Sanmina Corporation (SANM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Benchmark Electronics Inc. (BHE) that is trading -17.24% down over the past 12 months. Flex Ltd. (FLEX) is 11.60% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -11.81% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.42 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.5.