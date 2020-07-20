A Great Stock That Is Lost For Many Investors: Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF)

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: FOXF) is 19.68% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $34.58 and a high of $91.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The FOXF stock was last observed hovering at around $84.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.51% off its average median price target of $84.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.36% off the consensus price target high of $95.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -60.12% lower than the price target low of $52.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $83.26, the stock is 1.38% and 10.64% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing -1.78% at the moment leaves the stock 29.25% off its SMA200. FOXF registered 2.66% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 24.14%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $82.05 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $64.50.

The stock witnessed a 0.95% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 92.51%, and is -0.06% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.84% over the week and 5.69% over the month.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF) has around 2900 employees, a market worth around $3.51B and $773.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 39.22 and Fwd P/E is 32.27. Profit margin for the company is 10.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 140.78% and -9.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.10%).

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF) is a “Hold”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.60, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.26 with sales reaching $154.98M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 10.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -17.50% in year-over-year returns.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF) Top Institutional Holders

295 institutions hold shares in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF), with 224.28k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.58% while institutional investors hold 104.25% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 38.57M, and float is at 38.52M with Short Float at 8.48%. Institutions hold 103.64% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 5.51 million shares valued at $231.46 million. The investor’s holdings represent 13.31% of the FOXF Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC with 5.05 million shares valued at $212.24 million to account for 12.21% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 3.93 million shares representing 9.51% and valued at over $165.26 million, while Neuberger Berman Group, LLC holds 7.63% of the shares totaling 3.16 million with a market value of $132.71 million.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ALLINGER WESLEY E (A). SEC filings show that ALLINGER WESLEY E sold 6,265 shares of the company’s common stock on May 29 at a price of $71.61 per share for a total of $0.45 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 42169.0 shares.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 29 that WINTERS RICHARD T. sold a total of 1,262 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 29 and was made at $72.06 per share for $90944.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 23083.0 shares of the FOXF stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 19, Tutton Christopher disposed off 1,113 shares at an average price of $64.00 for $71232.0. The insider now directly holds 27,303 shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF).

Fox Factory Holding Corp. (FOXF): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Visteon Corporation (VC) that is trading 28.97% up over the past 12 months. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Inc. (AXL) is -38.45% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -4.28% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.41 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.97.