A peek at Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. (SCHN): Who has invested in It?

Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: SCHN) is -19.33% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.09 and a high of $27.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The SCHN stock was last observed hovering at around $17.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -9.31% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -9.31% lower than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.49, the stock is 2.55% and 6.96% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing -0.40% at the moment leaves the stock -1.74% off its SMA200. SCHN registered -30.07% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.59%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.10 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.16.

The stock witnessed a 0.98% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.74%, and is 8.23% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.48% over the week and 5.28% over the month.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. (SCHN) has around 3363 employees, a market worth around $475.90M and $1.80B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 152.09 and Fwd P/E is 28.21. Profit margin for the company is 0.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 73.34% and -36.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.30%).

Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. (SCHN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. (SCHN) is a “Hold”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/27/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.03 with sales reaching $331.5M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -51.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -21.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -39.50% in year-over-year returns.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. (SCHN) Top Institutional Holders

241 institutions hold shares in Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. (SCHN), with 1.57M shares held by insiders accounting for 5.78% while institutional investors hold 98.99% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 27.72M, and float is at 25.34M with Short Float at 2.53%. Institutions hold 93.27% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 2.82 million shares valued at $36.72 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.47% of the SCHN Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 2.54 million shares valued at $33.16 million to account for 9.45% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 2.21 million shares representing 8.23% and valued at over $28.88 million, while Ameriprise Financial, Inc. holds 4.87% of the shares totaling 1.31 million with a market value of $17.1 million.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. (SCHN) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. (SCHN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Peach Richard, the company’s SVP, CFO. SEC filings show that Peach Richard sold 24,090 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 05 at a price of $21.86 per share for a total of $0.53 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 05 that Henderson Michael R (SVP & Co-Pres. of AMR & CSS) sold a total of 4,432 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 05 and was made at $22.22 per share for $98479.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 88759.0 shares of the SCHN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 04, Saba Peter B (SVP, GC, & Corp. Secretary) disposed off 9,333 shares at an average price of $22.14 for $0.21 million. The insider now directly holds 39,592 shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. (SCHN).

Schnitzer Steel Industries Inc. (SCHN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include United States Steel Corporation (X) that is trading -47.55% down over the past 12 months. Nucor Corporation (NUE) is -24.56% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 14.77% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.55 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.92.