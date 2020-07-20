Analysts suggest Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ) could spike 85.0% in a year

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ: GRNQ) is 110.53% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.21 and a high of $2.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The GRNQ stock was last observed hovering at around $1.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 85.0% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 85.0% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.20, the stock is -24.95% and -2.88% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing -8.40% at the moment leaves the stock 66.68% off its SMA200. GRNQ registered 1.05% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 106.90%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.5241 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $0.7520.

The stock witnessed a -11.76% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 257.04%, and is -24.53% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 17.45% over the week and 13.72% over the month.

Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ) has around 60 employees, a market worth around $71.70M and $4.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -21.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 471.43% and -57.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-30.20%).

Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Greenpro Capital Corp. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 84.50% this year.

Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ) Top Institutional Holders

Many institutions hold shares in Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ), with 42.95M shares held by insiders accounting for 78.49% while institutional investors hold 0.10% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 54.72M, and float is at 12.08M with Short Float at 0.19%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Susquehanna International Group, LLP with over 26992.0 shares valued at $10157.0. The investor’s holdings represent 0.05% of the GRNQ Shares outstanding.

Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Greenpro Capital Corp. (GRNQ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH) that is trading -13.13% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -4000.91% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.95 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.06.