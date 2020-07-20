argenx SE (ARGX) on Track to Reach $236.00 in a Year

argenx SE (NASDAQ: ARGX) is 62.72% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $103.75 and a high of $260.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The ARGX stock was last observed hovering at around $260.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.85% off its average median price target of $236.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.93% off the consensus price target high of $290.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are -77.61% lower than the price target low of $147.06 for the same period.

Currently trading at $261.20, the stock is 10.56% and 24.35% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 0.33% at the moment leaves the stock 65.17% off its SMA200. ARGX registered 73.54% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 74.09%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $232.61 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $169.59.

The stock witnessed a 18.14% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 82.00%, and is 4.27% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.89% over the week and 3.00% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 151.76% and 0.11% from its 52-week high.

argenx SE (ARGX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for argenx SE (ARGX) is a “Buy”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 15 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

argenx SE is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$2.36 with sales reaching $19.21M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -98.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -11.60% year-over-year.

argenx SE (ARGX) Top Institutional Holders

204 institutions hold shares in argenx SE (ARGX), with institutional investors hold 56.49% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 47.00M, and float is at 42.71M with Short Float at 2.00%. Institutions hold 56.49% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 4.25 million shares valued at $560.04 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.04% of the ARGX Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 3.88 million shares valued at $511.14 million to account for 8.25% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Artisan Partners Limited Partnership which holds 1.52 million shares representing 3.23% and valued at over $199.79 million, while Redmile Group, LLC holds 2.30% of the shares totaling 1.08 million with a market value of $142.54 million.