Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (EARS) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ: EARS) is -40.54% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.65 and a high of $3.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The EARS stock was last observed hovering at around $0.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.03% off its average median price target of $14.30 for the next 12 months. It is also 93.29% off the consensus price target high of $14.30 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 93.29% higher than the price target low of $14.30 for the same period.

Currently trading at $0.96, the stock is 4.32% and -1.13% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 3.54% at the moment leaves the stock -24.14% off its SMA200. EARS registered -63.65% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -40.75%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $0.9462 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.0690.

The stock witnessed a -6.34% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.75%, and is 7.03% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.80% over the week and 6.19% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 48.18% and -69.90% from its 52-week high.

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (EARS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (EARS) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/13/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 84.20% this year.

Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (EARS) Top Institutional Holders

9 institutions hold shares in Auris Medical Holding Ltd. (EARS), with 390.34k shares held by insiders accounting for 8.70% while institutional investors hold 7.26% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 4.76M, and float is at 4.12M with Short Float at 0.91%. Institutions hold 6.63% of the Float.