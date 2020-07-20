Check out this: Clarus Corporation (CLAR) is on the verge of a huge rally

Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ: CLAR) is -16.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.86 and a high of $14.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The CLAR stock was last observed hovering at around $11.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.85% off the consensus price target high of $13.50 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -3.27% lower than the price target low of $11.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.36, the stock is 4.03% and 7.32% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 1.07% at the moment leaves the stock -1.24% off its SMA200. CLAR registered -20.93% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.34%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.01 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.12.

The stock witnessed a 2.43% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.30%, and is 7.52% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.94% over the week and 4.54% over the month.

Clarus Corporation (CLAR) has around 500 employees, a market worth around $335.35M and $221.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.23 and Fwd P/E is 19.93. Profit margin for the company is 6.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 44.50% and -23.17% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.00%).

Clarus Corporation (CLAR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Clarus Corporation (CLAR) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Clarus Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/10/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.07 with sales reaching $34.09M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 154.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -17.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -27.50% in year-over-year returns.

Clarus Corporation (CLAR) Top Institutional Holders

139 institutions hold shares in Clarus Corporation (CLAR), with 2.37M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.94% while institutional investors hold 96.25% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 29.83M, and float is at 21.37M with Short Float at 2.45%. Institutions hold 88.60% of the Float.

Clarus Corporation (CLAR) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Clarus Corporation (CLAR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 5 times.

Clarus Corporation (CLAR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Escalade Incorporated (ESCA) that is trading 20.10% up over the past 12 months. Columbia Sportswear Company (COLM) is -25.32% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 12.76% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.46 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.44.