Diageo plc (DEO) Volatility At 1.66%, Should You Add A Position?

Diageo plc (NYSE: DEO) is -15.39% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $100.52 and a high of $176.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The DEO stock was last observed hovering at around $141.92 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.58% off its average median price target of $148.88 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.32% off the consensus price target high of $193.40 offered by 23 analysts, but current levels are -31.99% lower than the price target low of $107.96 for the same period.

Currently trading at $142.50, the stock is 2.88% and 1.66% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 0.41% at the moment leaves the stock -4.61% off its SMA200. DEO registered -16.64% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -16.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $140.66 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $143.21.

The stock witnessed a -0.08% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.76%, and is 0.61% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.66% over the week and 1.48% over the month.

Diageo plc (DEO) has around 28150 employees, a market worth around $82.73B and $16.51B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 22.17 and Fwd P/E is 22.08. Profit margin for the company is 23.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 41.77% and -19.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.60%).

Diageo plc (DEO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Diageo plc (DEO) is a “Hold”. 23 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 9 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 9 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 4 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Diageo plc quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 21.70% this year.

Diageo plc (DEO) Top Institutional Holders

937 institutions hold shares in Diageo plc (DEO), with institutional investors hold 10.09% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 589.00M, and float is at 581.12M with Short Float at 0.12%. Institutions hold 10.09% of the Float.

Diageo plc (DEO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Compania Cervecerias Unidas S.A. (CCU) that is -47.92% lower over the past 12 months. Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) is -33.66% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -6.48% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.74 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.73.