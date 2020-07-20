Dissecting Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ALSK) top performing stock: Get the Stats

Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ: ALSK) is 49.85% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.37 and a high of $2.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The ALSK stock was last observed hovering at around $2.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.67% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 15.67% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.53, the stock is -3.77% and -0.15% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing -1.56% at the moment leaves the stock 29.84% off its SMA200. ALSK registered 45.74% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 36.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.6226 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.1435.

The stock witnessed a -3.07% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 33.16%, and is -3.07% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.79% over the week and 5.18% over the month.

Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. (ALSK) has around 572 employees, a market worth around $137.71M and $233.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.31. Profit margin for the company is 3.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 84.20% and -11.54% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.70%).

Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. (ALSK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. (ALSK) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $58.69M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -41.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.50% year-over-year.

Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. (ALSK) Top Institutional Holders

70 institutions hold shares in Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. (ALSK), with 8.48M shares held by insiders accounting for 15.83% while institutional investors hold 50.44% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 53.19M, and float is at 47.10M with Short Float at 3.16%. Institutions hold 42.45% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 2.96 million shares valued at $5.15 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.52% of the ALSK Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is 22NW, LP with 2.86 million shares valued at $4.98 million to account for 5.35% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 2.5 million shares representing 4.67% and valued at over $4.36 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 3.29% of the shares totaling 1.76 million with a market value of $3.07 million.

Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. (ALSK) Insider Activity

A total of 49 insider transactions have happened at Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. (ALSK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 20 and purchases happening 29 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by AQUINO PETER D, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that AQUINO PETER D bought 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 05 at a price of $1.73 per share for a total of $25932.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15000.0 shares.

Alaska Communications Systems Group Inc. (ALSK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include CenturyLink Inc. (CTL) that is trading -14.04% down over the past 12 months. Cincinnati Bell Inc. (CBB) is 278.37% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 98.08% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 28610.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.5.