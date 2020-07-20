eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI) Analysis & Forecast for July 2020

eXp World Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI) is 48.72% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.51 and a high of $17.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The EXPI stock was last observed hovering at around $16.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.41% off its average median price target of $15.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 6.39% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -29.62% lower than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.85, the stock is 5.62% and 34.53% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 2.49% at the moment leaves the stock 61.05% off its SMA200. EXPI registered 51.26% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 54.87%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.34 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.76.

The stock witnessed a 41.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 105.74%, and is 3.69% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.10% over the week and 6.21% over the month.

eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI) has around 634 employees, a market worth around $1.10B and $1.09B in sales. Fwd P/E is 56.17. Profit margin for the company is -0.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 158.83% and -4.32% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-17.00%).

eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.30, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

eXp World Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/17/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.01 with sales reaching $284.34M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 60.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 29.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 6.60% in year-over-year returns.

eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI) Top Institutional Holders

117 institutions hold shares in eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI), with 40.37M shares held by insiders accounting for 60.15% while institutional investors hold 30.39% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 65.89M, and float is at 26.93M with Short Float at 12.15%. Institutions hold 12.11% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 2.3 million shares valued at $19.46 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.77% of the EXPI Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 1.72 million shares valued at $14.51 million to account for 2.81% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Phoenician Capital, LLC which holds 0.75 million shares representing 1.23% and valued at over $6.35 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 0.67% of the shares totaling 0.41 million with a market value of $3.45 million.

eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI) Insider Activity

A total of 68 insider transactions have happened at eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 35 and purchases happening 33 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MILES RANDALL D, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that MILES RANDALL D sold 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 15 at a price of $16.21 per share for a total of $0.24 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15040.0 shares.

eXp World Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 10 that Gesing Jason (CEO of eXp Realty) sold a total of 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 10 and was made at $16.55 per share for $0.33 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.18 million shares of the EXPI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 01, MILES RANDALL D (Director) disposed off 15,000 shares at an average price of $16.10 for $0.24 million. The insider now directly holds 40 shares of eXp World Holdings Inc. (EXPI).