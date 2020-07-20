GigCapital2 Inc. (GIX) – The 16.5% Upside Potential Remains

GigCapital2 Inc. (NYSE: GIX) is 3.52% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.60 and a high of $10.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The GIX stock was last observed hovering at around $10.29 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01%.

Currently trading at $10.30, the stock is 1.25% and 2.34% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 0.10% at the moment leaves the stock 3.76% off its SMA200. GIX registered a gain of 4.57% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.12 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.01.

The stock witnessed a 2.18% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.60%, and is -0.87% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.03% over the week and 0.89% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 7.29% and -2.83% from its 52-week high.

GigCapital2 Inc. (GIX) Top Institutional Holders

29 institutions hold shares in GigCapital2 Inc. (GIX), with institutional investors hold 38.53% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 22.25M, and float is at 0.69M with Short Float at 0.10%. Institutions hold 38.53% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is UBS O’Connor LLC with over 2.18 million shares valued at $21.72 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.82% of the GIX Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Fir Tree Capital Management LLP with 1.07 million shares valued at $10.67 million to account for 4.82% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Berkley W R Corp which holds 1.06 million shares representing 4.75% and valued at over $10.51 million, while Glazer Capital LLC holds 3.55% of the shares totaling 0.79 million with a market value of $7.86 million.