Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Universal Technical Institute Inc. (NYSE: UTI)

Universal Technical Institute Inc. (NYSE: UTI) is -15.56% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.75 and a high of $9.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The UTI stock was last observed hovering at around $6.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $9.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 40.82% off the consensus price target high of $11.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 27.67% higher than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.51, the stock is -5.67% and -6.37% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 0.15% at the moment leaves the stock -0.86% off its SMA200. UTI registered 78.85% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -12.62%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.03 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.82.

The stock witnessed a -7.40% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.86%, and is 2.84% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.05% over the week and 6.53% over the month.

Universal Technical Institute Inc. (UTI) has around 1670 employees, a market worth around $211.90M and $336.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 18.92 and Fwd P/E is 13.48. Profit margin for the company is 2.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 136.73% and -33.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-5.20%).

Universal Technical Institute Inc. (UTI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Universal Technical Institute Inc. (UTI) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Universal Technical Institute Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.11 with sales reaching $70.77M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 51.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -10.50% in year-over-year returns.

Universal Technical Institute Inc. (UTI) Top Institutional Holders

94 institutions hold shares in Universal Technical Institute Inc. (UTI), with 5.67M shares held by insiders accounting for 17.40% while institutional investors hold 90.46% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 28.38M, and float is at 28.36M with Short Float at 5.73%. Institutions hold 74.72% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Park West Asset Management LLC with over 3.22 million shares valued at $19.16 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.88% of the UTI Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is 22NW, LP with 2.32 million shares valued at $13.83 million to account for 7.13% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 2.0 million shares representing 6.13% and valued at over $11.89 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 4.42% of the shares totaling 1.44 million with a market value of $8.57 million.

Universal Technical Institute Inc. (UTI) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Universal Technical Institute Inc. (UTI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MCWATERS KIMBERLY J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that MCWATERS KIMBERLY J sold 29,442 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 10 at a price of $7.60 per share for a total of $0.22 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.39 million shares.

Universal Technical Institute Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 09 that MCWATERS KIMBERLY J (Director) sold a total of 50,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 09 and was made at $7.54 per share for $0.38 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.42 million shares of the UTI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 08, MCWATERS KIMBERLY J (Director) disposed off 50,000 shares at an average price of $7.57 for $0.38 million. The insider now directly holds 471,261 shares of Universal Technical Institute Inc. (UTI).

Universal Technical Institute Inc. (UTI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Franklin Covey Co. (FC) that is trading -49.59% down over the past 12 months. Adtalem Global Education Inc. (ATGE) is -25.54% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 76.14% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.39 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.53.