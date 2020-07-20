Here is a breakdown of the Iteris Inc. (ITI) stock performance

Iteris Inc. (NASDAQ: ITI) is -9.42% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.08 and a high of $6.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The ITI stock was last observed hovering at around $4.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.16% off its average median price target of $8.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 49.78% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 35.43% higher than the price target low of $7.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.52, the stock is -3.35% and -1.62% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing -3.42% at the moment leaves the stock -2.78% off its SMA200. ITI registered -16.45% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.88%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.6918 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.4421.

The stock witnessed a 5.36% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.14%, and is -1.31% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.18% over the week and 5.74% over the month.

Iteris Inc. (ITI) has around 414 employees, a market worth around $190.61M and $114.10M in sales. Fwd P/E is 38.31. Profit margin for the company is -4.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 117.31% and -32.44% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-9.70%).

Iteris Inc. (ITI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Iteris Inc. (ITI) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Iteris Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.03 with sales reaching $28.28M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 38.80% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 6.50% in year-over-year returns.

Iteris Inc. (ITI) Top Institutional Holders

120 institutions hold shares in Iteris Inc. (ITI), with 771.48k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.89% while institutional investors hold 57.03% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 40.65M, and float is at 39.95M with Short Float at 1.67%. Institutions hold 55.95% of the Float.

Iteris Inc. (ITI) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Iteris Inc. (ITI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by THOMAS TOM, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that THOMAS TOM bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 22 at a price of $4.88 per share for a total of $48770.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 40403.0 shares.

Iteris Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 25 that Groves Douglas L (Senior Vice President & CFO) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 25 and was made at $5.08 per share for $50800.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10000.0 shares of the ITI stock.

Iteris Inc. (ITI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Vocera Communications Inc. (VCRA) that is trading -20.37% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 15.39% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.57 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.96.