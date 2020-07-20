Hess Midstream LP (HESM) makes 4.80% gain – What does that mean for its investors?

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE: HESM) is -22.09% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.70 and a high of $25.66 in the current 52-week trading range. The HESM stock was last observed hovering at around $17.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.68% off the consensus price target high of $22.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -3.94% lower than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.67, the stock is -1.80% and -2.82% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 0.28% at the moment leaves the stock -5.71% off its SMA200. HESM registered -12.61% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -30.92%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.44 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.71.

The stock witnessed a -9.43% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.77%, and is 4.80% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.47% over the week and 4.61% over the month.

Hess Midstream LP (HESM) has around 176 employees, a market worth around $4.99B and $848.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.51 and Fwd P/E is 9.31. Profit margin for the company is 7.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 210.00% and -31.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.00%).

Hess Midstream LP (HESM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hess Midstream LP (HESM) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hess Midstream LP is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.39 with sales reaching $266.86M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -3.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 29.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 54.40% in year-over-year returns.

Hess Midstream LP (HESM) Top Institutional Holders

91 institutions hold shares in Hess Midstream LP (HESM), with 7.01M shares held by insiders accounting for 38.88% while institutional investors hold 116.70% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 54.60M, and float is at 9.50M with Short Float at 13.58%. Institutions hold 71.33% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. with over 1.72 million shares valued at $17.48 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.54% of the HESM Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 1.14 million shares valued at $11.61 million to account for 6.34% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Morgan Stanley which holds 0.87 million shares representing 4.85% and valued at over $8.88 million, while Cushing Asset Management, LP holds 4.35% of the shares totaling 0.78 million with a market value of $7.97 million.

Hess Midstream LP (HESM) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at Hess Midstream LP (HESM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Stein Jonathan C., the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Stein Jonathan C. sold 711 shares of the company’s common stock on Apr 07 at a price of $11.58 per share for a total of $8233.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 18915.0 shares.

Hess Midstream LP disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 19 that Letwin Stephen J J (Director) bought a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 19 and was made at $6.98 per share for $69800.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15747.0 shares of the HESM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 10, Gatling John A. (President and COO) disposed off 2,066 shares at an average price of $11.07 for $22871.0. The insider now directly holds 44,719 shares of Hess Midstream LP (HESM).