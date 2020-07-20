LQDT Stock Forecast: All the More Reason to Consider Liquidity Services Inc. (LQDT) Now

Liquidity Services Inc. (NASDAQ: LQDT) is -19.63% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.01 and a high of $8.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The LQDT stock was last observed hovering at around $4.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.15% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 52.1% off the consensus price target high of $10.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 20.17% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.79, the stock is -16.18% and -14.39% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing -3.04% at the moment leaves the stock -12.87% off its SMA200. LQDT registered -19.63% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -18.95%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.7715 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.0574.

The stock witnessed a -21.60% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.23%, and is -10.47% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.85% over the week and 6.23% over the month.

Liquidity Services Inc. (LQDT) has around 578 employees, a market worth around $168.08M and $218.00M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -8.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 59.14% and -42.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-17.80%).

Liquidity Services Inc. (LQDT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Liquidity Services Inc. (LQDT) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Liquidity Services Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/30/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.15 with sales reaching $40.65M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 16.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -15.20% year-over-year.

Liquidity Services Inc. (LQDT) Top Institutional Holders

145 institutions hold shares in Liquidity Services Inc. (LQDT), with 6.76M shares held by insiders accounting for 19.88% while institutional investors hold 89.66% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 33.63M, and float is at 27.27M with Short Float at 2.87%. Institutions hold 71.84% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 4.06 million shares valued at $15.74 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.94% of the LQDT Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 2.37 million shares valued at $9.19 million to account for 6.97% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Staley Capital Advisers, Inc. which holds 2.17 million shares representing 6.37% and valued at over $8.4 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 5.35% of the shares totaling 1.82 million with a market value of $7.05 million.

Liquidity Services Inc. (LQDT) Insider Activity

A total of 68 insider transactions have happened at Liquidity Services Inc. (LQDT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 67 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Angrick William P III, the company’s Chairman of the Board and CEO. SEC filings show that Angrick William P III bought 58,256 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 18 at a price of $6.22 per share for a total of $0.36 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5.33 million shares.

Liquidity Services Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 17 that Angrick William P III (Chairman of the Board and CEO) bought a total of 61,952 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 17 and was made at $6.07 per share for $0.38 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5.28 million shares of the LQDT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 16, Angrick William P III (Chairman of the Board and CEO) acquired 61,952 shares at an average price of $5.78 for $0.36 million. The insider now directly holds 5,214,099 shares of Liquidity Services Inc. (LQDT).

Liquidity Services Inc. (LQDT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Overstock.com Inc. (OSTK) that is trading 161.80% up over the past 12 months. Stamps.com Inc. (STMP) is 386.40% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 29.37% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.55 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.35.