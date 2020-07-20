New Big Money Means The Cato Corporation (CATO) Investors Could Reap Benefit

The Cato Corporation (NYSE: CATO) is -58.45% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.99 and a high of $19.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The CATO stock was last observed hovering at around $7.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $23.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 68.57% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 68.57% higher than the price target low of $23.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.23, the stock is -8.61% and -21.07% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 1.26% at the moment leaves the stock -48.15% off its SMA200. CATO registered -48.13% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -54.78%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.49 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.05.

The stock witnessed a -13.21% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -32.49%, and is -4.87% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.74% over the week and 5.18% over the month.

The Cato Corporation (CATO) has around 10060 employees, a market worth around $171.50M and $695.70M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 3.43% and -63.36% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.40%).

The Cato Corporation (CATO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Cato Corporation (CATO) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Cato Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/20/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 20.20% this year.

The Cato Corporation (CATO) Top Institutional Holders

222 institutions hold shares in The Cato Corporation (CATO), with 1.41M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.18% while institutional investors hold 91.67% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 22.96M, and float is at 20.90M with Short Float at 6.00%. Institutions hold 86.01% of the Float.

The Cato Corporation (CATO) Insider Activity

A total of 30 insider transactions have happened at The Cato Corporation (CATO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 22 times.

The Cato Corporation (CATO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include L Brands Inc. (LB) that is trading -29.84% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.6% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.23 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.63.