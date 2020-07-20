NIC Inc. (EGOV) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

NIC Inc. (NASDAQ: EGOV) is -2.82% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.49 and a high of $25.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The EGOV stock was last observed hovering at around $21.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $27.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.6% off the consensus price target high of $30.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 16.46% higher than the price target low of $26.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.72, the stock is -3.49% and -6.50% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 0.56% at the moment leaves the stock -1.31% off its SMA200. EGOV registered 26.80% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -4.23%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $23.25 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.06.

The stock witnessed a -6.98% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -11.09%, and is -2.78% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.81% over the week and 2.58% over the month.

NIC Inc. (EGOV) has around 1000 employees, a market worth around $1.45B and $360.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.96 and Fwd P/E is 23.74. Profit margin for the company is 14.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 40.22% and -16.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.50%).

NIC Inc. (EGOV) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for NIC Inc. (EGOV) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

NIC Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.18 with sales reaching $91.95M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -14.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 0.40% in year-over-year returns.

NIC Inc. (EGOV) Top Institutional Holders

325 institutions hold shares in NIC Inc. (EGOV), with 1.86M shares held by insiders accounting for 2.78% while institutional investors hold 92.12% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 66.99M, and float is at 65.11M with Short Float at 2.10%. Institutions hold 89.56% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 9.92 million shares valued at $228.27 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.82% of the EGOV Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 7.07 million shares valued at $162.56 million to account for 10.55% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Brown Capital Management, Inc. which holds 3.83 million shares representing 5.72% and valued at over $88.07 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 3.41% of the shares totaling 2.28 million with a market value of $52.53 million.

NIC Inc. (EGOV) Insider Activity

A total of 42 insider transactions have happened at NIC Inc. (EGOV) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 25 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Arasu Venmal (Raji), the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Arasu Venmal (Raji) sold 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 19 at a price of $23.02 per share for a total of $46032.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30957.0 shares.

NIC Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 29 that Lyons William M (Director) sold a total of 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 29 and was made at $20.96 per share for $0.21 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 61786.0 shares of the EGOV stock.

NIC Inc. (EGOV): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include WidePoint Corporation (WYY) that is trading 50.94% up over the past 12 months. Accenture plc (ACN) is 13.92% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 13.14% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.19 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.94.