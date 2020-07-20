Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE: NAD) is -1.29% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.75 and a high of $15.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The NAD stock was last observed hovering at around $14.39 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $14.39, the stock is 1.64% and 3.48% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 1.49% off its SMA200. NAD registered 1.35% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.43%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.12 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.06.

The stock witnessed a 2.42% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 3.90%, and is -0.07% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.44% over the week and 0.64% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 33.86% and -5.70% from its 52-week high.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD) Analyst Forecasts

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD) Top Institutional Holders

228 institutions hold shares in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NAD), with 2.12k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.00% while institutional investors hold 25.71% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 25.71% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Karpus Management Inc with over 12.75 million shares valued at $175.24 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.03% of the NAD Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Wells Fargo & Company with 6.24 million shares valued at $85.8 million to account for 2.95% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Rivernorth Capital Management, Llc which holds 5.5 million shares representing 2.60% and valued at over $75.56 million, while Morgan Stanley holds 2.19% of the shares totaling 4.64 million with a market value of $63.75 million.