Positives for Covenant Transportation Group Inc. (CVLG) as stock gains in recent trading

Covenant Transportation Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CVLG) is 35.01% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.54 and a high of $18.62 in the current 52-week trading range. The CVLG stock was last observed hovering at around $17.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.34% off its average median price target of $19.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.75% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 8.16% higher than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.45, the stock is 20.40% and 40.10% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 1.99% at the moment leaves the stock 38.77% off its SMA200. CVLG registered 20.68% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 23.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.01 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.71.

The stock witnessed a 31.10% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 112.03%, and is 9.89% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.32% over the week and 5.21% over the month.

Covenant Transportation Group Inc. (CVLG) has around 5550 employees, a market worth around $292.46M and $888.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 187.63 and Fwd P/E is 14.45. Profit margin for the company is 0.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 166.82% and -6.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.00%).

Covenant Transportation Group Inc. (CVLG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Covenant Transportation Group Inc. (CVLG) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.20, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Covenant Transportation Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/22/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.05 with sales reaching $176.7M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -80.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -11.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -21.20% in year-over-year returns.

Covenant Transportation Group Inc. (CVLG) Top Institutional Holders

132 institutions hold shares in Covenant Transportation Group Inc. (CVLG), with 3.56M shares held by insiders accounting for 20.86% while institutional investors hold 92.59% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 18.09M, and float is at 11.08M with Short Float at 4.20%. Institutions hold 73.28% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 1.54 million shares valued at $13.37 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.47% of the CVLG Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 1.35 million shares valued at $11.74 million to account for 9.19% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.68 million shares representing 4.65% and valued at over $5.94 million, while AllianceBernstein, L.P. holds 4.04% of the shares totaling 0.6 million with a market value of $5.16 million.

Covenant Transportation Group Inc. (CVLG) Insider Activity

A total of 20 insider transactions have happened at Covenant Transportation Group Inc. (CVLG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 9 times.

Covenant Transportation Group Inc. (CVLG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include P.A.M. Transportation Services Inc. (PTSI) that is trading -43.14% down over the past 12 months. USA Truck Inc. (USAK) is -4.12% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -41.01% from the last report on May 14, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.69 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.86.