Profound Medical Corp. (PROF) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ: PROF) is 45.02% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.25 and a high of $20.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The PROF stock was last observed hovering at around $14.95 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.93% off its average median price target of $15.08 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.43% off the consensus price target high of $28.07 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are -36.54% lower than the price target low of $11.63 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.88, the stock is -0.91% and 13.82% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 6.22% at the moment leaves the stock 35.64% off its SMA200. PROF registered 184.69% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 21.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.71 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.16.

The stock witnessed a 27.55% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 34.12%, and is -11.19% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.42% over the week and 7.60% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 202.42% and -22.92% from its 52-week high.

Profound Medical Corp. (PROF) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Profound Medical Corp. (PROF) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Profound Medical Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/12/2020.

Profound Medical Corp. (PROF) Top Institutional Holders

28 institutions hold shares in Profound Medical Corp. (PROF), with 442.11k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.75% while institutional investors hold 27.99% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 16.08M, and float is at 13.83M with Short Float at 2.02%. Institutions hold 27.22% of the Float.