RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL) turns bullish with gain of 0.22 points

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: RDHL) is 14.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.26 and a high of $9.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The RDHL stock was last observed hovering at around $6.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.22% off its average median price target of $19.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 74.37% off the consensus price target high of $27.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 50.57% higher than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $6.92, the stock is 1.99% and -0.14% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 3.28% at the moment leaves the stock 12.78% off its SMA200. RDHL registered -11.85% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.38%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.89 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.02.

The stock witnessed a 2.37% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.32%, and is 2.52% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.99% over the week and 6.19% over the month.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL) has around 155 employees, a market worth around $244.07M and $5.61M in sales. Fwd P/E is 34.60. Distance from 52-week low is 112.13% and -24.12% from its 52-week high.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL) is a “Buy”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/28/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.07 with sales reaching $26.22M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 67.10% this year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1,172.80% in year-over-year returns.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL) Top Institutional Holders

53 institutions hold shares in RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL), with 5.42M shares held by insiders accounting for 15.37% while institutional investors hold 24.71% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 35.27M, and float is at 20.84M with Short Float at 8.65%. Institutions hold 20.91% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Ibex Investors LLC with over 1.85 million shares valued at $8.38 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.25% of the RDHL Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Disciplined Growth Investors, Inc. with 1.7 million shares valued at $7.72 million to account for 4.83% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. which holds 0.89 million shares representing 2.52% and valued at over $4.03 million, while Creative Planning holds 1.18% of the shares totaling 0.42 million with a market value of $1.89 million.

RedHill Biopharma Ltd. (RDHL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Sanofi (SNY) that is trading 26.96% up over the past 12 months. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited (TEVA) is 57.85% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 5.0% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.71 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.91.