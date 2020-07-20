Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE: RBC) stock Plunged by -0.02% yesterday

Regal Beloit Corporation (NYSE: RBC) is 7.36% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $51.99 and a high of $93.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The RBC stock was last observed hovering at around $91.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02% off its average median price target of $93.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.9% off the consensus price target high of $108.00 offered by 9 analysts, but current levels are -41.4% lower than the price target low of $65.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $91.91, the stock is 6.96% and 12.46% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing -0.02% at the moment leaves the stock 17.64% off its SMA200. RBC registered 14.59% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 5.80%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $85.49 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $77.69.

The stock witnessed a 9.09% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 39.85%, and is 6.28% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.47% over the week and 2.64% over the month.

Regal Beloit Corporation (RBC) has around 19560 employees, a market worth around $3.73B and $3.12B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 19.24 and Fwd P/E is 16.74. Profit margin for the company is 6.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 76.78% and -1.76% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.30%).

Regal Beloit Corporation (RBC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Regal Beloit Corporation (RBC) is a “Overweight”. 9 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Regal Beloit Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.57 with sales reaching $634.73M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 19.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -16.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -29.70% in year-over-year returns.

Regal Beloit Corporation (RBC) Top Institutional Holders

395 institutions hold shares in Regal Beloit Corporation (RBC), with 799.86k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.97% while institutional investors hold 97.52% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 40.60M, and float is at 39.70M with Short Float at 1.75%. Institutions hold 95.60% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 4.39 million shares valued at $276.38 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.84% of the RBC Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.21 million shares valued at $265.13 million to account for 10.39% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 3.73 million shares representing 9.20% and valued at over $234.77 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 7.28% of the shares totaling 2.95 million with a market value of $185.76 million.

Regal Beloit Corporation (RBC) Insider Activity

A total of 35 insider transactions have happened at Regal Beloit Corporation (RBC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Avampato John, the company’s VP & Chief Information Officer. SEC filings show that Avampato John sold 5,380 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 25 at a price of $82.96 per share for a total of $0.45 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10234.0 shares.

Regal Beloit Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 07 that Schlemmer Jonathan J (Chief Operating Officer) sold a total of 4,480 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 07 and was made at $82.74 per share for $0.37 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 62463.0 shares of the RBC stock.

Regal Beloit Corporation (RBC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Emerson Electric Co. (EMR) that is trading -1.09% down over the past 12 months. The Timken Company (TKR) is -0.30% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.19% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.72 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.35.