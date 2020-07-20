Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM) key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: RYTM) is -1.87% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.99 and a high of $25.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The RYTM stock was last observed hovering at around $21.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.57% off its average median price target of $31.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 47.6% off the consensus price target high of $43.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are -25.17% lower than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.53, the stock is 0.42% and 7.80% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 2.60% at the moment leaves the stock 12.69% off its SMA200. RYTM registered 6.68% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.64%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $21.62 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.97.

The stock witnessed a 5.43% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 21.98%, and is 7.23% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.90% over the week and 5.43% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 73.44% and -12.88% from its 52-week high.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM) is a “Overweight”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.83.The EPS is expected to shrink by -61.70% this year.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM) Top Institutional Holders

149 institutions hold shares in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM), with 2.97M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.73% while institutional investors hold 108.35% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 44.05M, and float is at 40.92M with Short Float at 4.29%. Institutions hold 101.05% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is RA Capital Management, L.P. with over 5.42 million shares valued at $82.53 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.30% of the RYTM Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is NEA Management Company, LLC with 4.91 million shares valued at $74.77 million to account for 11.14% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Janus Henderson Group PLC which holds 4.32 million shares representing 9.80% and valued at over $65.74 million, while Primecap Management Company holds 8.03% of the shares totaling 3.54 million with a market value of $53.92 million.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM) Insider Activity

A total of 39 insider transactions have happened at Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 34 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. sold 44,153 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 02 at a price of $22.04 per share for a total of $0.97 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5.14 million shares.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 01 that RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. (10% Owner) sold a total of 25,527 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 01 and was made at $21.87 per share for $0.56 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5.18 million shares of the RYTM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 30, RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. (10% Owner) disposed off 61,901 shares at an average price of $22.15 for $1.37 million. The insider now directly holds 5,210,088 shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM).

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc. (RYTM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PDL BioPharma Inc. (PDLI) that is trading 12.96% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 10.8% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.57 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.09.