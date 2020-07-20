Stereotaxis Inc. (STXS) 2020 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 53.33% Upside

Stereotaxis Inc. (AMEX: STXS) is -20.60% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.70 and a high of $5.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The STXS stock was last observed hovering at around $4.31 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.11% off its average median price target of $7.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 53.33% off the consensus price target high of $9.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 30.0% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.20, the stock is -9.32% and -4.67% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing -2.55% at the moment leaves the stock 3.32% off its SMA200. STXS registered 46.85% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of -19.23%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.6915 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.1085.

The stock witnessed a -20.75% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.44%, and is 2.94% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.55% over the week and 6.82% over the month.

Stereotaxis Inc. (STXS) has around 118 employees, a market worth around $313.32M and $27.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -21.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 147.06% and -27.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-21.30%).

Stereotaxis Inc. (STXS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Stereotaxis Inc. (STXS) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Stereotaxis Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.05 with sales reaching $4.3M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -277.60% this year.

Stereotaxis Inc. (STXS) Top Institutional Holders

54 institutions hold shares in Stereotaxis Inc. (STXS), with 15.49M shares held by insiders accounting for 22.43% while institutional investors hold 55.87% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 69.87M, and float is at 60.46M with Short Float at 4.08%. Institutions hold 43.33% of the Float.

Stereotaxis Inc. (STXS) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at Stereotaxis Inc. (STXS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Isaac Paul J, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Isaac Paul J sold 7,491 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 16 at a price of $4.31 per share for a total of $32286.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4.25 million shares.

Stereotaxis Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 15 that Isaac Paul J (10% Owner) sold a total of 12,058 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 15 and was made at $4.56 per share for $54984.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 4.26 million shares of the STXS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 14, Isaac Paul J (10% Owner) disposed off 16,514 shares at an average price of $4.38 for $72331.0. The insider now directly holds 4,271,676 shares of Stereotaxis Inc. (STXS).

Stereotaxis Inc. (STXS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include AtriCure Inc. (ATRC) that is trading 47.25% up over the past 12 months. Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) is 13.08% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 75.46% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.61 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.11.