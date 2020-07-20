Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDX) dip is a big Buy opportunity

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: SNDX) is 55.52% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.35 and a high of $21.97 in the current 52-week trading range. The SNDX stock was last observed hovering at around $13.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.25% off its average median price target of $23.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 49.44% off the consensus price target high of $27.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 9.0% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.65, the stock is -8.78% and -17.14% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing -1.76% at the moment leaves the stock 25.57% off its SMA200. SNDX registered 51.05% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 56.77%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.49 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.54.

The stock witnessed a -16.33% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.16%, and is -11.04% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.49% over the week and 6.11% over the month.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) has around 35 employees, a market worth around $501.68M and $1.50M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 155.23% and -37.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-182.10%).

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) is a “Overweight”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/11/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.46 with sales reaching $390k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 36.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -7.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.90% in year-over-year returns.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) Top Institutional Holders

112 institutions hold shares in Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX), with 2.92M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.08% while institutional investors hold 61.54% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 34.33M, and float is at 33.10M with Short Float at 11.53%. Institutions hold 56.57% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wellington Management Company, LLP with over 3.0 million shares valued at $32.91 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.31% of the SNDX Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 2.41 million shares valued at $26.42 million to account for 6.67% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are MPM Asset Management, LLC which holds 2.17 million shares representing 6.01% and valued at over $23.79 million, while BVF Inc. holds 5.93% of the shares totaling 2.14 million with a market value of $23.47 million.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Morrison Briggs, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Morrison Briggs bought 12,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 04 at a price of $8.00 per share for a total of $100000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 43900.0 shares.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SNDX): Who are the competitors?

Omeros Corporation (OMER) is -6.71% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 24.35% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.89 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.39.