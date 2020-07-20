The decline in Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) stock price is a huge buying opportunity

Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) is -34.88% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $60.06 and a high of $183.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The ALGT stock was last observed hovering at around $115.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.43% off its average median price target of $135.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.88% off the consensus price target high of $155.00 offered by 10 analysts, but current levels are -55.26% lower than the price target low of $73.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $113.34, the stock is 2.81% and 9.29% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing -2.10% at the moment leaves the stock -14.37% off its SMA200. ALGT registered -23.08% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -36.18%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $113.54 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $116.72.

The stock witnessed a -0.55% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 51.14%, and is 2.77% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.61% over the week and 5.88% over the month.

Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) has around 4436 employees, a market worth around $1.88B and $1.80B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.08 and Fwd P/E is 15.41. Distance from 52-week low is 88.71% and -38.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.60%).

Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) is a “Overweight”. 10 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Allegiant Travel Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$6.03 with sales reaching $89M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 42.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -48.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -81.90% in year-over-year returns.

Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) Top Institutional Holders

310 institutions hold shares in Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT), with 3.25M shares held by insiders accounting for 20.41% while institutional investors hold 110.53% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 15.95M, and float is at 13.05M with Short Float at 15.33%. Institutions hold 87.97% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 1.86 million shares valued at $152.04 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.44% of the ALGT Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is PAR Capital Management, Inc. with 1.59 million shares valued at $130.02 million to account for 9.79% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.4 million shares representing 8.60% and valued at over $114.24 million, while Wasatch Advisors Inc holds 8.49% of the shares totaling 1.38 million with a market value of $112.83 million.

Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) Insider Activity

A total of 37 insider transactions have happened at Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 24 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Pollard Charles W., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Pollard Charles W. bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 11 at a price of $104.98 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 10000.0 shares.

Allegiant Travel Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 05 that REDMOND JOHN (President) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 05 and was made at $122.89 per share for $0.61 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.24 million shares of the ALGT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 04, GALLAGHER MAURICE J JR (CEO and Chairman) disposed off 70,000 shares at an average price of $128.05 for $8.96 million. The insider now directly holds 2,619,362 shares of Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT).

Allegiant Travel Company (ALGT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Delta Air Lines Inc. (DAL) that is trading -56.83% down over the past 12 months. Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) is -34.92% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 19.0% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.62 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.29.