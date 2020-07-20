These Numbers Show Favorable Signs for Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP)

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (NASDAQ: ARLP) is -70.98% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.70 and a high of $17.83 in the current 52-week trading range. The ARLP stock was last observed hovering at around $3.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.04% off its average median price target of $6.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 55.14% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 47.67% higher than the price target low of $6.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.14, the stock is -6.18% and -7.24% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing -1.26% at the moment leaves the stock -58.04% off its SMA200. ARLP registered -81.49% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -71.64%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.4976 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.3442.

The stock witnessed a -12.04% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -13.02%, and is -3.09% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.68% over the week and 5.25% over the month.

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP) has around 3602 employees, a market worth around $404.49M and $1.79B in sales. Fwd P/E is 52.33. Profit margin for the company is -1.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 16.30% and -82.39% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.40%).

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/03/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.43 with sales reaching $219.05M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 11.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -34.10% year-over-year.

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP) Top Institutional Holders

132 institutions hold shares in Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP), with 42.1M shares held by insiders accounting for 33.10% while institutional investors hold 32.74% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 127.07M, and float is at 86.63M with Short Float at 0.92%. Institutions hold 21.91% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Magnolia Group, LLC with over 5.4 million shares valued at $16.75 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.25% of the ARLP Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Energy Income Partners, LLC with 4.71 million shares valued at $14.59 million to account for 3.70% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Morgan Stanley which holds 1.57 million shares representing 1.23% and valued at over $4.86 million, while Jackson Hole Capital Partners, LLC holds 1.21% of the shares totaling 1.54 million with a market value of $4.77 million.

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Fouch Robert J, the company’s VP, Controller and CAO. SEC filings show that Fouch Robert J bought 46,318 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 12 at a price of $4.01 per share for a total of $0.19 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 46318.0 shares.

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 12 that Fouch Robert J (VP, Controller and CAO) sold a total of 59,065 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 12 and was made at $3.25 per share for $0.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the ARLP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 30, Fouch Robert J (VP, Controller and CAO) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $10.95 for $54766.0. The insider now directly holds 55,137 shares of Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP).

Alliance Resource Partners L.P. (ARLP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NRP) that is trading -68.38% down over the past 12 months. Hallador Energy Company (HNRG) is -88.58% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -169.74% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.16 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.68.