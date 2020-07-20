Things appear to be looking up for Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. (CVGI)

Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CVGI) is -63.15% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.24 and a high of $8.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The CVGI stock was last observed hovering at around $2.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.22% off its average median price target of $3.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.0% off the consensus price target high of $3.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 22.0% higher than the price target low of $3.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $2.34, the stock is -6.49% and -1.05% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing -8.59% at the moment leaves the stock -46.95% off its SMA200. CVGI registered -69.05% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -61.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $2.5600 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.1397.

The stock witnessed a -8.24% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 68.35%, and is 1.74% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.60% over the week and 10.34% over the month.

Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. (CVGI) has around 7347 employees, a market worth around $81.81M and $845.20M in sales. Fwd P/E is 10.64. Profit margin for the company is -2.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 88.71% and -72.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.60%).

Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. (CVGI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. (CVGI) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/06/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.41 with sales reaching $124.73M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -55.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -30.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -48.70% in year-over-year returns.

Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. (CVGI) Top Institutional Holders

136 institutions hold shares in Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. (CVGI), with 1.47M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.59% while institutional investors hold 79.27% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 30.81M, and float is at 30.46M with Short Float at 5.66%. Institutions hold 75.63% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 2.52 million shares valued at $3.8 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.87% of the CVGI Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 2.17 million shares valued at $3.27 million to account for 6.78% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.67 million shares representing 5.23% and valued at over $2.53 million, while Royce & Associates LP holds 5.09% of the shares totaling 1.63 million with a market value of $2.46 million.

Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. (CVGI) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. (CVGI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 11 times.

Commercial Vehicle Group Inc. (CVGI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Visteon Corporation (VC) that is trading 28.97% up over the past 12 months. Lear Corporation (LEA) is -10.91% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 57.96% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.73 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.04.