This Indicator Is Supporting Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (HFRO)

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (NYSE: HFRO) is -38.94% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.02 and a high of $13.82 in the current 52-week trading range. The HFRO stock was last observed hovering at around $7.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09%.

Currently trading at $7.59, the stock is -4.31% and -4.99% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 1.20% at the moment leaves the stock -27.56% off its SMA200. HFRO registered -44.52% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -38.39%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.16 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.73.

The stock witnessed a -10.28% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -17.50%, and is -2.32% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.44% over the week and 2.73% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 8.12% and -45.08% from its 52-week high.

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (HFRO) Analyst Forecasts

Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (HFRO) Top Institutional Holders

114 institutions hold shares in Highland Funds I – Highland Income Fund (HFRO), with institutional investors hold 59.10% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 59.09% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Morgan Stanley with over 3.7 million shares valued at $31.58 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.16% of the HFRO Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Rivernorth Capital Management, Llc with 2.93 million shares valued at $25.02 million to account for 4.09% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are United Capital Financial Advisers, LLC which holds 2.29 million shares representing 3.18% and valued at over $19.49 million, while Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP holds 2.93% of the shares totaling 2.1 million with a market value of $17.94 million.