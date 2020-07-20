Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ): These Numbers Show Where AMEX:TMQ Stock Is Going Next

Trilogy Metals Inc. (AMEX: TMQ) is -26.15% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.03 and a high of $2.74 in the current 52-week trading range. The TMQ stock was last observed hovering at around $1.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01% off its average median price target of $2.54 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.14% off the consensus price target high of $3.50 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 19.33% higher than the price target low of $2.38 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1.92, the stock is -0.41% and 0.75% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing -0.52% at the moment leaves the stock 2.70% off its SMA200. TMQ registered -16.52% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -17.95%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.9491 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.8388.

The stock witnessed a 3.23% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 26.32%, and is 0.52% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.14% over the week and 5.14% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 1.85. Distance from 52-week low is 86.41% and -29.93% from its 52-week high.

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Trilogy Metals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 10/01/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 68.40% this year.

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ) Top Institutional Holders

56 institutions hold shares in Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ), with 21.81M shares held by insiders accounting for 15.47% while institutional investors hold 81.62% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 140.97M, and float is at 81.28M with Short Float at 0.18%. Institutions hold 68.99% of the Float.

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 7 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by PAULSON & CO. INC., the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that PAULSON & CO. INC. bought 195,514 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 24 at a price of $1.83 per share for a total of $0.36 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 14.52 million shares.

Trilogy Metals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 24 that PAULSON & CO. INC. (10% Owner) sold a total of 195,514 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 24 and was made at $1.83 per share for $0.36 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14.33 million shares of the TMQ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 10, WALTERS DIANA J (Director) acquired 8,000 shares at an average price of $1.30 for $10400.0. The insider now directly holds 8,000 shares of Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ).

Trilogy Metals Inc. (TMQ): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NAK) that is 228.22% higher over the past 12 months. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ) is 30.09% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -45.54% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.22 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.63.