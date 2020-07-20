Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP) Looks Ready for Growth Despite -59.92% Change This Year

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (NYSE: TNP) is -59.92% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.43 and a high of $23.61 in the current 52-week trading range. The TNP stock was last observed hovering at around $8.56 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.09% off its average median price target of $12.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 61.56% off the consensus price target high of $22.50 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -1.76% lower than the price target low of $8.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.65, the stock is -14.30% and -27.73% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing 1.05% at the moment leaves the stock -43.59% off its SMA200. TNP registered -48.61% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -55.08%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.35 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.10.

The stock witnessed a -27.50% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -38.69%, and is -9.52% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.46% over the week and 7.15% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 2.04. Profit margin for the company is -2.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 2.63% and -63.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.90%).

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 09/04/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $3.01 with sales reaching $193.69M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 79.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 50.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 78.00% in year-over-year returns.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP) Top Institutional Holders

105 institutions hold shares in Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP), with 5.96M shares held by insiders accounting for 31.14% while institutional investors hold 44.90% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 19.12M, and float is at 12.84M with Short Float at 2.01%. Institutions hold 30.92% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Kopernik Global Investors, LLC with over 3.68 million shares valued at $59.92 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.87% of the TNP Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 3.25 million shares valued at $53.0 million to account for 3.42% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Russell Investments Group, Ltd. which holds 2.74 million shares representing 2.88% and valued at over $44.67 million, while Millennium Management LLC holds 1.66% of the shares totaling 1.58 million with a market value of $25.75 million.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited (TNP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (TGP) that is trading -28.17% down over the past 12 months. Frontline Ltd. (FRO) is -1.03% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 26.38% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.19 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.17.