Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE) picks momentum as shares drop -0.14%

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE: WRE) is -24.47% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.01 and a high of $32.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The WRE stock was last observed hovering at around $21.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.28% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.0% off the consensus price target high of $29.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -0.18% lower than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.04, the stock is -0.47% and -0.23% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 1.29% at the moment leaves the stock -16.97% off its SMA200. WRE registered -19.91% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -28.02%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $22.70 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $25.03.

The stock witnessed a -5.25% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.80%, and is -0.14% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.09% over the week and 3.58% over the month.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE) has around 125 employees, a market worth around $1.79B and $314.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 45.92 and Fwd P/E is 169.54. Distance from 52-week low is 22.38% and -31.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.30%).

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 4 rate it as a Hold and 2 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/28/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $73.65M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -98.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -4.10% year-over-year.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE) Top Institutional Holders

318 institutions hold shares in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE), with 851.16k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.03% while institutional investors hold 92.68% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 82.09M, and float is at 81.44M with Short Float at 2.14%. Institutions hold 91.72% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 14.28 million shares valued at $340.84 million. The investor’s holdings represent 17.35% of the WRE Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 12.88 million shares valued at $307.46 million to account for 15.65% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 4.44 million shares representing 5.39% and valued at over $105.94 million, while Victory Capital Management Inc. holds 4.24% of the shares totaling 3.49 million with a market value of $83.24 million.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE) Insider Activity

A total of 25 insider transactions have happened at Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 21 times.

Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (WRE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Welltower Inc. (WELL) that is trading -39.91% down over the past 12 months. American Assets Trust Inc. (AAT) is -43.29% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -10.92% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 1.93 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.47.