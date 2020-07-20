What should you know before buying stock in RLI Corp. (RLI)

RLI Corp. (NYSE: RLI) is -8.91% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $66.02 and a high of $99.24 in the current 52-week trading range. The RLI stock was last observed hovering at around $84.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.0% off its average median price target of $85.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.0% off the consensus price target high of $100.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 2.38% higher than the price target low of $84.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $82.00, the stock is 2.17% and 4.44% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing -2.38% at the moment leaves the stock -5.02% off its SMA200. RLI registered -8.06% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.72%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $80.83 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $83.04.

The stock witnessed a 0.20% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.30%, and is 4.87% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.85% over the week and 2.99% over the month.

RLI Corp. (RLI) has around 882 employees, a market worth around $3.77B and $857.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 57.83 and Fwd P/E is 33.13. Profit margin for the company is 7.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 24.20% and -17.37% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.60%).

RLI Corp. (RLI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for RLI Corp. (RLI) is a “Hold”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.80, where 5 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

RLI Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/22/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.49 with sales reaching $225.62M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 206.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 0.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -2.40% in year-over-year returns.

RLI Corp. (RLI) Top Institutional Holders

350 institutions hold shares in RLI Corp. (RLI), with 2M shares held by insiders accounting for 4.45% while institutional investors hold 90.32% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 44.92M, and float is at 42.92M with Short Float at 4.64%. Institutions hold 86.30% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is State Street Corporation with over 5.03 million shares valued at $442.51 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.20% of the RLI Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 4.65 million shares valued at $408.89 million to account for 10.35% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 4.55 million shares representing 10.13% and valued at over $399.96 million, while Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC holds 5.77% of the shares totaling 2.59 million with a market value of $227.82 million.

RLI Corp. (RLI) Insider Activity

A total of 50 insider transactions have happened at RLI Corp. (RLI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 11 and purchases happening 39 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by STONE MICHAEL J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that STONE MICHAEL J sold 1,360 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 02 at a price of $80.39 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.24 million shares.

RLI Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 11 that Fleming Susan S. (Director) bought a total of 600 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 11 and was made at $77.22 per share for $46330.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1915.0 shares of the RLI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 09, Angelina Michael E (Director) acquired 800 shares at an average price of $76.75 for $61400.0. The insider now directly holds 10,829 shares of RLI Corp. (RLI).

RLI Corp. (RLI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include American Financial Group Inc. (AFG) that is trading -39.83% down over the past 12 months. W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) is -5.32% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -12.06% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 2.23 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 8.64.