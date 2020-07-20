Which institution holds the most shares in Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NXST)

Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ: NXST) is -27.86% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $43.37 and a high of $133.25 in the current 52-week trading range. The NXST stock was last observed hovering at around $85.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.05% off its average median price target of $115.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 32.33% off the consensus price target high of $125.00 offered by 8 analysts, but current levels are 3.87% higher than the price target low of $88.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $84.59, the stock is 1.25% and 1.55% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.2 million and changing -1.23% at the moment leaves the stock -10.46% off its SMA200. NXST registered -19.01% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -34.92%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $86.21 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $89.70.

The stock witnessed a -2.33% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.77%, and is 6.02% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.05% over the week and 4.60% over the month.

Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NXST) has around 13589 employees, a market worth around $3.88B and $3.50B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.17 and Fwd P/E is 7.59. Profit margin for the company is 9.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 95.04% and -36.52% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.80%).

Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NXST) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NXST) is a “Buy”. 8 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 7 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Nexstar Media Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/05/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.06 with sales reaching $907.63M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -41.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 43.70% year-over-year.

Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NXST) Top Institutional Holders

430 institutions hold shares in Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NXST), with 1.57M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.48% while institutional investors hold 115.81% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 45.70M, and float is at 43.39M with Short Float at 7.19%. Institutions hold 111.78% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 4.03 million shares valued at $232.57 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.90% of the NXST Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 2.88 million shares valued at $166.45 million to account for 6.37% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Neuberger Berman Group, LLC which holds 2.44 million shares representing 5.38% and valued at over $140.61 million, while Baupost Group, Inc,.(The) LLC holds 4.61% of the shares totaling 2.08 million with a market value of $120.37 million.

Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NXST) Insider Activity

A total of 90 insider transactions have happened at Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NXST) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 31 and purchases happening 59 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by McMillen Charles Thomas, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that McMillen Charles Thomas sold 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 08 at a price of $100.00 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2875.0 shares.

Nexstar Media Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 05 that Miller Dennis (Director) sold a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 05 and was made at $100.57 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the NXST stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 03, Carter Thomas (EVP, Chief Financial Officer) disposed off 3,125 shares at an average price of $92.44 for $0.29 million. The insider now directly holds 145,016 shares of Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NXST).

Nexstar Media Group Inc. (NXST): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Entravision Communications Corporation (EVC) that is trading -54.87% down over the past 12 months. The Walt Disney Company (DIS) is -16.23% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 0.64% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 3.1 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.