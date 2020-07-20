Which Institutions Own Shares In Onto Innovation Inc. (ONTO)?

Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE: ONTO) is -5.17% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.32 and a high of $42.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The ONTO stock was last observed hovering at around $33.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.71% off its average median price target of $45.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.67% off the consensus price target high of $46.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 8.82% higher than the price target low of $38.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $34.65, the stock is 1.18% and 3.87% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing 2.09% at the moment leaves the stock 3.09% off its SMA200. ONTO registered 3.46% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -13.66%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $34.10 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $33.46.

The stock witnessed a -0.49% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 2.24%, and is -2.20% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.55% over the week and 3.13% over the month.

Onto Innovation Inc. (ONTO) has around 1340 employees, a market worth around $1.65B and $378.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 962.50 and Fwd P/E is 15.41. Profit margin for the company is -1.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 70.52% and -18.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.20%).

Onto Innovation Inc. (ONTO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Onto Innovation Inc. (ONTO) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Onto Innovation Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/04/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.35 with sales reaching $134.58M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -97.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 80.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 99.00% in year-over-year returns.

Onto Innovation Inc. (ONTO) Top Institutional Holders

284 institutions hold shares in Onto Innovation Inc. (ONTO), with 1.86M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.82% while institutional investors hold 101.17% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 50.12M, and float is at 46.71M with Short Float at 6.07%. Institutions hold 97.30% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 7.85 million shares valued at $232.93 million. The investor’s holdings represent 16.17% of the ONTO Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP with 3.99 million shares valued at $118.47 million to account for 8.22% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 3.26 million shares representing 6.72% and valued at over $96.83 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 6.04% of the shares totaling 2.93 million with a market value of $87.03 million.

Onto Innovation Inc. (ONTO) Insider Activity

A total of 68 insider transactions have happened at Onto Innovation Inc. (ONTO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 49 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Jin Ju, the company’s VP & General Manager of IBU. SEC filings show that Jin Ju bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 28 at a price of $30.00 per share for a total of $30000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5797.0 shares.

Onto Innovation Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 19 that WHITTEN JOHN R (Director) sold a total of 6,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 19 and was made at $38.89 per share for $0.23 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20618.0 shares of the ONTO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 12, Stultz Timothy J (Director) disposed off 17,666 shares at an average price of $38.94 for $0.69 million. The insider now directly holds 209,143 shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (ONTO).