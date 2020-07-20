Who are the Institutional Holders in Axos Financial Inc. (AX)?

Axos Financial Inc. (NYSE: AX) is -31.94% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.69 and a high of $30.89 in the current 52-week trading range. The AX stock was last observed hovering at around $21.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.62% off its average median price target of $25.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.39% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 14.13% higher than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.61, the stock is -0.43% and -2.98% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing -2.92% at the moment leaves the stock -16.47% off its SMA200. AX registered -22.29% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -32.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $21.53 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.52.

The stock witnessed a -5.68% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.72%, and is 2.23% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.44% over the week and 4.98% over the month.

Axos Financial Inc. (AX) has around 1007 employees, a market worth around $1.27B and $620.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.09 and Fwd P/E is 9.78. Profit margin for the company is 28.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 50.60% and -33.28% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (26.20%).

Axos Financial Inc. (AX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Axos Financial Inc. (AX) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Axos Financial Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/29/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.54 with sales reaching $133.62M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -1.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 22.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 8.10% in year-over-year returns.

Axos Financial Inc. (AX) Top Institutional Holders

295 institutions hold shares in Axos Financial Inc. (AX), with 7.97M shares held by insiders accounting for 13.35% while institutional investors hold 89.06% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 60.97M, and float is at 51.57M with Short Float at 6.34%. Institutions hold 77.17% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 8.47 million shares valued at $153.62 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.20% of the AX Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 5.64 million shares valued at $102.29 million to account for 9.46% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 2.34 million shares representing 3.92% and valued at over $42.41 million, while Epoch Investment Partners, Inc. holds 3.79% of the shares totaling 2.26 million with a market value of $41.04 million.

Axos Financial Inc. (AX) Insider Activity

A total of 31 insider transactions have happened at Axos Financial Inc. (AX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 13 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Bar-Adon Eshel, the company’s EVP, Chief Legal Officer. SEC filings show that Bar-Adon Eshel bought 200 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 16 at a price of $16.27 per share for a total of $3254.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1841.0 shares.

Axos Financial Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 12 that Bar-Adon Eshel (EVP, Chief Legal Officer) bought a total of 2,700 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 12 and was made at $16.87 per share for $45542.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 93522.0 shares of the AX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 11, BLACK J BRANDON (Director) acquired 5,000 shares at an average price of $19.10 for $95498.0. The insider now directly holds 7,583 shares of Axos Financial Inc. (AX).