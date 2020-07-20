Who is the Top Investor In Document Security Systems Inc. (DSS)?

Document Security Systems Inc. (AMEX: DSS) is -17.66% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.67 and a high of $15.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The DSS stock was last observed hovering at around $7.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.09% off its average median price target of $14.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 46.86% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 46.86% higher than the price target low of $14.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.44, the stock is -2.03% and -8.71% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing -1.20% at the moment leaves the stock -10.40% off its SMA200. DSS registered -47.22% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.66%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.10 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.77.

The stock witnessed a -6.53% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.32%, and is 2.06% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.60% over the week and 8.28% over the month.

Document Security Systems Inc. (DSS) has around 100 employees, a market worth around $30.28M and $19.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -22.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 102.45% and -52.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-17.80%).

Document Security Systems Inc. (DSS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Document Security Systems Inc. (DSS) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Document Security Systems Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 08/13/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.68 with sales reaching $4.29M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -230.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.20% year-over-year.

Document Security Systems Inc. (DSS) Top Institutional Holders

18 institutions hold shares in Document Security Systems Inc. (DSS), with 853.24k shares held by insiders accounting for 41.05% while institutional investors hold 1.70% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 4.02M, and float is at 1.67M with Short Float at 3.10%. Institutions hold 1.00% of the Float.

Document Security Systems Inc. (DSS) Insider Activity

A total of 3 insider transactions have happened at Document Security Systems Inc. (DSS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by DOCUMENT SECURITY SYSTEMS INC, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that DOCUMENT SECURITY SYSTEMS INC bought 5,000,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 19 at a price of $0.08 per share for a total of $0.4 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 21.42 million shares.

Document Security Systems Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 04 that DOCUMENT SECURITY SYSTEMS INC (10% Owner) bought a total of 316,169 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 04 and was made at $0.07 per share for $20551.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 16.42 million shares of the DSS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 03, DOCUMENT SECURITY SYSTEMS INC (10% Owner) acquired 7,000 shares at an average price of $0.07 for $455.0. The insider now directly holds 16,101,424 shares of Document Security Systems Inc. (DSS).

Document Security Systems Inc. (DSS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Graphic Packaging Holding Company (GPK) that is 2.45% higher over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -89.67% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 98250.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.13.