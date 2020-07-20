Why are Institutional Investors Interested in Buying The Marcus Corporation (MCS)?

The Marcus Corporation (NYSE: MCS) is -50.99% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.95 and a high of $37.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The MCS stock was last observed hovering at around $16.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.59% off its average median price target of $21.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 42.33% off the consensus price target high of $27.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 22.15% higher than the price target low of $20.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.57, the stock is 11.00% and 12.20% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.21 million and changing -3.65% at the moment leaves the stock -34.17% off its SMA200. MCS registered -51.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -50.48%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.74 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.85.

The stock witnessed a 8.65% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.64%, and is 3.94% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.75% over the week and 7.01% over the month.

The Marcus Corporation (MCS) has around 10500 employees, a market worth around $501.98M and $810.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.77 and Fwd P/E is 41.52. Profit margin for the company is 2.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 124.03% and -58.63% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.50%).

The Marcus Corporation (MCS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The Marcus Corporation (MCS) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The Marcus Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/23/2020 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$1.38 with sales reaching $14.03M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -24.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -48.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -94.00% in year-over-year returns.

The Marcus Corporation (MCS) Top Institutional Holders

236 institutions hold shares in The Marcus Corporation (MCS), with 1.98M shares held by insiders accounting for 6.36% while institutional investors hold 97.76% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 30.98M, and float is at 21.71M with Short Float at 3.57%. Institutions hold 91.54% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 3.63 million shares valued at $44.75 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.70% of the MCS Shares outstanding. As of Mar 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 1.66 million shares valued at $20.42 million to account for 7.17% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 1.53 million shares representing 6.61% and valued at over $18.83 million, while Lazard Asset Management LLC holds 5.56% of the shares totaling 1.29 million with a market value of $15.85 million.

The Marcus Corporation (MCS) Insider Activity

A total of 26 insider transactions have happened at The Marcus Corporation (MCS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by KISSINGER THOMAS F, the company’s Sr Exec VP, Gen Counsel & Secy. SEC filings show that KISSINGER THOMAS F bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 18 at a price of $8.07 per share for a total of $16138.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 90833.0 shares.

The Marcus Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 02 that BAUM DAVID M (Director) bought a total of 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 02 and was made at $25.34 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13980.0 shares of the MCS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 27, KISSINGER THOMAS F (Sr Exec VP, Gen Counsel & Secy) acquired 1,500 shares at an average price of $25.78 for $38663.0. The insider now directly holds 88,833 shares of The Marcus Corporation (MCS).

The Marcus Corporation (MCS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Cinemark Holdings Inc. (CNK) that is trading -62.74% down over the past 12 months. Reading International Inc. (RDI) is -62.51% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 39.99% from the last report on May 28, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.46 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.99.